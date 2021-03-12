NEET 2021: NTA to announce exam dates anytime soon, check ntaneet.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has clarified that the dates and mode of the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) 2021 will be finalised this week. NTA has also stated that the exam will take place offline.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NEET exam for admission into medical colleges was delayed twice last year and was finally held in September.

The NEET is usually held once a year by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the first Sunday of May. However, this year the schedule for the exam has not yet been released by the NTA.

However, this year the exams are expected to be held between June and July. The NTA is responsible for conducting various entrance exams, including the NEET and Joint Entrance Exam (JEE).

Earlier, students had appealed that there should be multiple attempts for NEET 2021 just like JEE Main. This year students will get four attempts for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) for admissions to engineering, architecture and technical UG programmes.

NEET Exam only once this year

The ministries of health and education were thinking of holding NEET exams twice annually from this year. However, this will not happen as of now.

It has been confirmed that the exam will be held just once this year.

A meeting between officials of the health and education ministries was held last week, where no consensus could be reached regarding conducting the exam twice a year.

Officials felt that making any changes to the NEET pattern at this point will be unfair to the students and will put an additional burden on them.

Students get two chances every year for JEE, but the medical entrance exam continues to be held once.

More than 10 lakh candidates on average appear for the test. For NEET 2020, 16 lakh candidates had registered, out of which 13.5 lakh appeared for the test.