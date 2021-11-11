NTA NEET 2021: Important update for candidates - Know here

On Wednesday (November 11), the National Testing Agency (NTA) that conducted the NEET 2021 exam, released the scanned images of the OMR sheets. Even though the OMR sheet was emailed to candidates, the NTA had received requests for not receiving the scanned image of the OMR answer sheet. Candidates can download their OMR sheets from the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

"The scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet has already been e-mailed to the Candidates at their registered e-mail address. On receiving requests from the candidates not receiving the scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet, the NTA is now providing an opportunity to view/download the scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet of NEET (UG) – 2021 on the official website,” an official notice of NTA reads.

The NTA released the results of the NEET-UG 2021 exams on November 1. The exam was held on September 12.

The agency had earlier sent the NEET scorecards on the registered e-mail IDs of the candidates. The agency has also sent scanned copies of the OMR sheets via email to the candidates.

Counselling dates:

Meanwhile, those candidates who have successfully cleared the NEET-UG exam are eagerly waiting for the counselling process to commence.

According to reports, the NEET 2021 counselling process will have multiple rounds in order to ease the process of allocation of seats at the All India level (AIQ) and at the state level. A total of 15% of the total seats in every participating medical college and 85 per cent seats in state medical colleges across the country are reserved for counselling.

The NEET-UG 2021 counselling process includes registration, payment of fee and choice filling; choice filling and locking; processing of seat allotment; result and reporting.

All you need to know about NEET 2021 Counselling Process

Registration: The candidates will need to register themselves for the NEET 2021 counselling process and they will have to enter their roll numbers, registration numbers, names, and other required credentials while registering online.

Payment of fee: The candidates will need to pay for the NEET 2021 counselling application.

Exercising and Locking Choices: The candidates will need to fill the choice of course and give preferences of the college or institute they want to get admission.

Documents required: The candidates will have to keep documents ready for counselling process such as admit card, rank letter, class 10 and 12 pass certificate, government-issued photo ID, passport size photos, and caste certificate.