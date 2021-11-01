NEET 2021 entrance exam result: Latest updates from NTA on counselling, scorecard

With anticipation building over the last three days, 16 lakh aspirants are awaiting the results of the NEET 2021 entrance exam. National Testing Agency (NTA), the body which conducts the NEET examination, is expected to release the 2021 final answer key and scorecards at anytime after being cleared by the Supreme Court.

Both the NEET 2021 entrance exam result scorecard and final answer key will be available for students to check and download from NTA’s official website neet.nta.nic.in.

In related development, the official website of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) was updated yesterday on October 31. MCC is the body which conducts the AIQ NEET-UG Counselling after the entrance exam result. This has further fueled speculation that the NEET 2021 entrance exam result could be out soon.

On Thursday, October 28, the Supreme Court of India overruled Bombay High Court’s order to NTA to hold declaring of the results for NEET 2021 entrance exam and conduct fresh exams for two aspirants who suffered a mix-up of question paper and answer sheet in an exam centre in Maharashtra. Earlier, the NTA had informed the Supreme Court that the NEET 2021 results were ready to be released.

With more than 50 days since the NEET 2021 entrance exam was conducted on September 12, candidates have been anxious about the delay. Some students have been voicing out their angst on social media and urging NTA to declare result at the earliest.

The provisional answer key for NEET 2021 entrance exam was released back on October 15.

With more than three days passed since Supreme Court’s clearance to declare the result, there is uncertainty with no official confirmation regarding date and time of announcement by NTA.

When NTA does declare the result, candidates will know how they performed from the scorecard, and related details like percentile score, cut-off marks and all India rank (AIQ).

Qualified aspirants will get admission to undergraduate medical courses in government colleges after counselling on the basis of rank secured in NEET 2021 entrance exam.