NEET 2021 entrance exam result: BIG update on plea alleging 'rigging' of OMR sheets, discrepancies in results

NEET 2021 entrance exam latest updates: A notice has been issued by the Supreme Court (SC) in a plea filed by six NEET 2021 entrance exam candidates who alleged “rigging of OMR sheets” after the release of NEET 2021 entrance exam anawer keys by National Testing Agency (NTA). The candidates also alleged discrepancies in NEET 2021 entrance exam result by the NTA, reported LiveLaw.

The six candidates have challenged the marks which they secured in NEET 2021 entrance exam conducted in offline mode on September 12. The plea was heard by a SC bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna.

In the plea, six candidates claimed that there is a significant gap between the marks calculated by them using the answer keys released by NTA and the scores which they finally obtained in the NEET 2021 result declared by NTA few weeks ago.

In the plea, one petitioners claimed that his calculated score as per the answer key was 564 but he got only 164 marks, while another petitioner said that his calculated score was 675 according to the NTA's answer key but he only got 52 marks in the final result. "It appears that to be massive rigging in the screening of the OMR sheet soon after the publication of the answer keys and consequent uploading of OMR sheet for self assessment and before the actual declaration of result and score card on NTA's website which has resulted in glaring discrepancy in the marks obtained by the petitioners," the plea said.

The petitioners claimed that there is something wrong and probe is required in this matter.