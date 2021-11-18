NEET 2021: NTA makes BIG statement over manipulation of NEET marksheet

The National Testing Agency (NTA), the autonomous organisation which is responsible for holding NEET entrance exam, on Tuesday (November 16) told before the Kerala High Court that it is extremely improbable to manipulate the OMR sheet in NEET to reduce the marks of a candidate. "Normally the OMR of a candidate may be fabricated with a view to securing higher marks. There are no signs of manipulation or tampering in the sheet," added the NTA.

The submission before the Kerala HC was made by the NTA while replying to plea filed by Rithu Sibi of Thrissur, who attended the NEET 2021 entrance exam held on September 12. In the petition, Sibi has sought a CBI probe into the alleged manipulation and a probe has been ordered by the HC into the alleged manipulation.

During the hearing in Kerala HC, the NTA's counsel said that a committee was craeted by the Testing Agency including former professors from IIT to probe this matter.

NTA said in its submission that the petitioner attended the NEET 2021 entrance exam from a centre in Thrissur and in her petition she has alleged that her father's and mother's names which are filled in the OMR sheet are not put by her but this was not correct. The name of the candidate in NEET 2021 entrance exam attendance sheet has been printed as 'Rithu Sibi' and it is not right to dispute the OMR sheet on record on the basis of this difference.

According to the committee set up by NTA to probe this matter, the OMR sheet in the particular barcode and roll number pertains to the petitioner.

Justice N Nagaresh adjourned the case to Thursday so that the petitioner can file the counter affidavit.