NEET 2021 Counselling: MCC counselling schedule, admission process, seats, AIIMS reservation - Latest updates

NEET 2021 Counselling latest updates: As medical aspirants across India are waiting for the announcement of NEET 2021 counselling dates, it is expected that NEET 2021 counselling will start soon for admission to different medical colleges across the country. The date for NEET 2021 counselling will be announced at mcc.nic.in.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will also update the NEET 2021 counselling schedule on its official website. Students scoring above the NEET 2021 cut-off can register online at mcc.nic.in. The registration will be done for the 15 per cent all India quota (AIQ) seats for admission to undergraduate medical courses.

It is to be noted that NEET 2021 UG counselling process consists of registration, payment of fee and choice filling; choice filling and locking; seat allotment, result and reporting at colleges.

NEET 2021 counselling under all India quota include seats at government colleges (except those in Jammu and Kashmir), central and deemed universities, seats reserved for children of Insured Persons (IP quota) in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical colleges and seats available at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) Pune.

On the other hand, the 85 per cent state quota seats for NEET 2020 counselling will be conducted by the respective state authorities for admission to state government and private dental, medical colleges.

MCC Counselling 2021: AIIMS Reservation

AIIMS follows the reservation policy of the central government and it is applied only on the seats which are contributed by AIIMS to All India Quota:

SC- 15 per cent

ST- 7.5 per cent

OBC- 27 per cent (non-creamy layer)

PwD- 5 per cent horizontal reservation

EWS- 10 per cent