NEET 2021 Counselling date, process, eligibility critera and allotment

NEET 2021 counselling scheme: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will conduct NEET 2021 Counselling in the last week of October. NEET-UG Counselling for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSc & AHA, and BSc Nursing will be held in 2021. The link to register for NEET Counselling will be made accessible soon.

Date, process, and allotment for NEET Counselling in 2021 is explained here.

100% Deemed University

Round 1, Round 2 of AIQ, Mop-Up Round, and Stray Vacancy Round are the four rounds of counselling. MCC will conduct three of the four rounds online, namely Round 1, Round 2, and the Mop-Up Round. The relevant Deemed Universities will perform the Stray Vacancy round.

AIIMS and JIPMER

For 18 AIIMS, there will be four stages of counselling: Round 1, Round 2 of AIQ, Mop-Up Round, and Stray Vacancy Round. MCC will conduct three of the four rounds online, namely Round 1, Round 2, and the Mop-Up Round. AIIMS will be in charge of the Stray Vacancy round.

ESIC

Through the All India Quota, 15% of ESIC seats will be allocated (Round one & two). The remaining 85% of seats will be classified as state quota seats and will be available to all candidates in the Mop-up Round.

Central University/ Institute

NEET 2021 counselling will be conducted in four rounds: Round 1, Round 2 of AIQ, Mop-Up Round, and Stray Vacancy Round. MCC will conduct three of the four rounds online, namely Round 1, Round 2, and the Mop-Up Round. The respective Central University/Institute will conduct a stray vacancy round.

Eligibility Criteria for NEET 2021 counselling

Those candidates who have qualified for the NEET 2021 exam will be eligible for NEET 2021 counselling.

The candidates of Jammu and Kashmir will not be eligible to participate in All India NEET 2021 counselling unless they give their assent.

All the candidates who have qualified for the NEET exams are eligible to participate in AIQ counselling for Deemed Universities.

The eligibility criteria for NEET counselling 2021 for various Central Universities are as follows:

Delhi University (LHMC, UCMS, MAMC): Out of all the seats 15% seats for AIQ and 85% institutional quota seats are reserved for candidates who have passed their 10+2 from Delhi.

Out of all the seats 15% seats for AIQ and 85% institutional quota seats are reserved for candidates who have passed their 10+2 from Delhi. Aligarh Muslim University (AMU): Of all the seats, 50% of institutional seats are reserved for the AMU school candidates studying there for the last 3 years. The remaining 50% of seats are for All India candidates.

Of all the seats, 50% of institutional seats are reserved for the AMU school candidates studying there for the last 3 years. The remaining 50% of seats are for All India candidates. Banaras Hindu University (BHU): The seats are open to All India candidates.

The seats are open to All India candidates. Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia. Delhi: Out of 50 seats, 3 BDS seats are reserved for the candidates who have completed their 10+2 from Jamia Schools.

Out of 50 seats, 3 BDS seats are reserved for the candidates who have completed their 10+2 from Jamia Schools. VMMC and SJH: 15% of seats are available for All India candidates, the rest are reserved for students who passed their 10+2 from Delhi.

The counselling process for NEET 2021 will be conducted by MCC in the last week of October at mcc.nic.in. The process of counselling is as follows:

Registration and payment for MCC NEET

Filling and locking of choice

Round 1 seat allotment result

Reporting at the allotted college

Registration (for new candidates) and fresh choice filling for round 2 of NEET counselling

Round 2 seat allotment result

Reporting at allotted colleges against round 2 of NEET counselling

NEET counselling process in detail:

1. Registration: All eligible candidates should register themselves at mcc.nic.in. They must fill in all their essential details and should pay the counselling fees. The counselling fees for 15% AIQ and Central Universities for UR candidates are Rs 1000 (Non-Refundable) and Rs 10,000 as security money (Refundable). While for the reserved categories students, the counselling fee is Rs 500 (Non-Refundable) and Rs 5000 as security money (Refundable). Similarly, for Deemed Universities, the counselling fees for all categories are Rs 5000 (Non-Refundable) and Rs 2,00,000 as security money (Refundable).

2. Choice Filling: The candidates should fill the college of their own choice in the proper order in which they want to study.

3. Seat Allotment: Once the seat allotment result is declared, the candidates can log in and download their seat allotment letter. Free exit is available in round 1 while in round 2 exit with forfeiture is available.

4. Reporting at the allotted college: The candidates must report to the allotted college to complete the admission formalities after the seat allotment. It is not mandatory to join the college in the first round. Candidates who want to upgrade to upper choice must join the college. While reporting to the allotted institution, the student must submit all the required documents in the original.

Documents Required for NEET counselling 2021

NEET admit card

NEET rank letter

Class 10 certificate and mark sheet (for date of birth)

Class 12 certificate and mark sheet

ID proof (Aadhar/PAN Card/Driving License/Passport)

Eight passport size photographs

Provisional Allotment Letter Caste Certificate (if applicable)

PwD Certificate (if applicable)

All NRI/ OCI candidates appearing for Deemed Universities must submit the following documents

Passport copy of sponsored embassy certificate

Sponsorship affidavit (stating that the sponsor is ready to bear the expenses for the entire duration of the study)

Relationship Affidavit (Relation of Candidate with the sponsored)

Free exit and forfeiture

Free Exit (only for round 1) - If a candidate is allotted a seat in round 1 and does not report to the college, he will not be penalized, i.e., the security deposit will not be forfeited. All of those candidates will be eligible for the next round.

Exit with forfeiture - If a candidate is offered a seat in round 2 but declines, he or she can still exit with forfeiture within the specified time frame. As a result, the security deposit is forfeited.

Steps for Mop Up Round for Deemed/ Central Universities/ Central Institute

All those candidates who have joined the allotted seat in round 2 will not be eligible to surrender the seat. Such candidates will not be allowed to take part in state counselling.

Fresh Registration for Mop-up Round (not required for earlier resigned candidates) Choice Filling and Choice Locking Seat Allotment for NEET counselling Mop Up Round. Results Declaration Reporting at the Allotted Medical/ Dental College List of ten times (of the registered candidates) of several Stray vacancies to be sent to Deemed / Central Universities. The Final Stray Vacancy Round to be conducted by Deemed/ Central Universities

*There will be no Fresh Registration of candidates in the Final Stray Vacancy Round

The seat matrix for NEET 2021 counselling will be released by DHGS on behalf of MCC. The seat matrix for MBBS, BDS, AIQ seats in Central University, Deemed University and seats offered in ESIC institutes will be published separately.

The respective state authorities will fill the remaining 85% seats in government medical colleges and 100% seats of private medical colleges. The state rules will govern the admission process under the state quota for the NEET counselling process.

Call Details for NEET Counselling in case of any query:

Phone No.: 0120-4073500

Toll-Free Number: 1800 102 7637