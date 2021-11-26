NEET 2021 counselling date and important updates from different states

NEET 2021 Counselling latest updates: As lakhs of students across the country are waiting for the announcement of NEET 2021 counselling date, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) would soon make an official announcement over NEET 2021 counselling date.

It is to be noted that different state agencies conduct NEET counselling for 85 per cent state quota seats. Medical aspirants who are interested in taking admission in MBBS under state quota seats need to apply through state counselling websites. Assam has already released the NEET counselling merit list and Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh has released the display list while NEET 2021 counselling process has been started by Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh.

Check out NEET counselling updates from different states:

Andhra Pradesh

Counselling body: Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada

Website: ntruhs.ap.nic.in

Update: Display list released

Assam

Counselling body: Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam

Website:dme.assam.gov.in

Update: Merit list out

Arunachal Pradesh

Counselling body: Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh

Website: apdhte.nic.in

Update: Counselling started

Bihar

Counselling body: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE)

Website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Update: Counselling process not started yet



Chhattisgarh

Counselling body: Directorate of Medical Education

Website: cgdme.in

Update: Counselling not started yet

Goa

Counselling body: DTE Goa

Website: dte.goa.gov.in

Update: No update on the official website

Gujarat

Counselling body: Admission Committee for Professional Under Graduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC)

Website: medadmgujarat.org

Update: Counselling to start soon

Haryana

Counselling body: Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana

Website: dmer.haryana.gov.in

Update: Counselling yet to begin

Jammu and Kashmir

Counselling body: Jammu and Kashmir Board Of Professional Entrance Examinations

Website: jkbopee.gov.in

Update:

Jharkhand

Counselling body: Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board

Website: jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Update: No update

Karnataka

Counselling body: Karnataka Examinations Authority

Website: kea.kar.nic.in

Update: Yet to start

Kerala

Counselling body: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala

Website: cee.kerala.gov.in

Update: No update

Madhya Pradesh

Counselling body: Department of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh

Website: dme.mponline.gov.in

Update: No update

Maharashtra

Counselling body: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra

Website:cetcell.mahacet.org

Update: Counselling yet to start

Odisha

Counselling body: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee

Website:ojee.nic.in

Update: No update

Punjab

Counselling body: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS)

Website: bfuhs.ac.in

Update: Started

Tamil Nadu

Counselling body: Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu

Website: tnmedicalselection.net

Update: Not started

Uttar Pradesh

Counselling body: Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh

Website: upneet.gov.in

Update: Yet to start

West Bengal

Counselling body: Department of Health and Family Welfare

Website: wbmcc.nic.in

Update: Counselling yet to start