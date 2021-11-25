NEET 2021 counselling: Check state-wise latest updates on counselling and key details here

As lakhs of medical aspirants across India are waiting for the start of NEET 2021 counselling. So far, the merit list for Assam NEET has been released, Dr NTR University of Health Science, Andhra Pradesh has released Andhra Pradesh AP NEET State Rank List 2021. The counselling process in the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh has been started. Also, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to soon start the online NEET 2021 counselling for medical students of the state.
NEET counselling for 85 per cent of state quota seats is conducted by different state agencies. Students who want admission under the 85 per cent state quota can apply through the state counselling websites.
Mentioned below is the latest updates on NEET counselling from different states:
Andhra Pradesh: Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada
Official website: ntruhs.ap.nic.in
Update: Display list released
Assam: Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam
Official website: dme.assam.gov.in
Update: Merit list released
Arunachal Pradesh
Counselling body: Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh
Official website: apdhte.nic.in
Update: Counselling started
Bihar: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE)
Official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Update: Counselling likely to begin soon
Chhattisgarh: Directorate of Medical Education
Official website: cgdme.in
Update: Counselling likely to begin soon
Goa: DTE Goa
Official website: dte.goa.gov.in
Update: No update
Gujarat: Admission Committee for Professional under Graduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC)
Official website: medadmgujarat.org
Update: Counselling likely to begin soon
Haryana: Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana
Official website: dmer.haryana.gov.in
Update: Counselling likely to begin soon
Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations
Official website: jkbopee.gov.in
Jharkhand: Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board
Official website: jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in
Update: No update
Karnataka: Karnataka Examinations Authority
Official website: kea.kar.nic.in
Update: Likely to begin soon
Kerala: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala
Official website: cee.kerala.gov.in
Update: No update
Madhya Pradesh: Department of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh
Official website: dme.mponline.gov.in
Update: No update
Maharashtra: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra
Official website: cetcell.mahacet.org
Update: Counselling likely to begin soon
Odisha: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee
Official website: ojee.nic.in
Update: No update
Punjab: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS)
Official website: bfuhs.ac.in
Update: Started
Tamil Nadu: Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu
Official website: tnmedicalselection.net
Update: Not started
Uttar Pradesh: Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh
Official website: upneet.gov.in
Update: Yet to start
West Bengal: Department of Health and Family Welfare
Official website: wbmcc.nic.in
Update: Yet to start
Documents required for NEET Counselling 2021
- NEET admit card 2021
- NEET result 2021 or rank letter
- Class 10 mark sheet and certificate
- Class 12 mark sheet and certificate
- Valid, non-expired and government-issued photo ID proof
- 6-8 passport-sized photographs (preferably the same as the one submitted with the NEET 2020 application form)
- Caste Certificate (if applicable)
- Disability Certificate (if applicable)
- Provisional allotment letter