NEET 2021 counselling: Check state-wise latest updates on counselling and key details here

As lakhs of medical aspirants across India are waiting for the start of NEET 2021 counselling. So far, the merit list for Assam NEET has been released, Dr NTR University of Health Science, Andhra Pradesh has released Andhra Pradesh AP NEET State Rank List 2021. The counselling process in the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh has been started. Also, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to soon start the online NEET 2021 counselling for medical students of the state.

NEET counselling for 85 per cent of state quota seats is conducted by different state agencies. Students who want admission under the 85 per cent state quota can apply through the state counselling websites.

Mentioned below is the latest updates on NEET counselling from different states:

Andhra Pradesh: Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada

Official website: ntruhs.ap.nic.in

Update: Display list released

Assam: Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam

Official website: dme.assam.gov.in

Update: Merit list released

Arunachal Pradesh

Counselling body: Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh

Official website: apdhte.nic.in

Update: Counselling started

Bihar: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE)

Official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Update: Counselling likely to begin soon

Chhattisgarh: Directorate of Medical Education

Official website: cgdme.in

Update: Counselling likely to begin soon

Goa: DTE Goa

Official website: dte.goa.gov.in

Update: No update

Gujarat: Admission Committee for Professional under Graduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC)

Official website: medadmgujarat.org

Update: Counselling likely to begin soon

Haryana: Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana

Official website: dmer.haryana.gov.in

Update: Counselling likely to begin soon

Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations

Official website: jkbopee.gov.in

Jharkhand: Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board

Official website: jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Update: No update

Karnataka: Karnataka Examinations Authority

Official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Update: Likely to begin soon

Kerala: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala

Official website: cee.kerala.gov.in

Update: No update

Madhya Pradesh: Department of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh

Official website: dme.mponline.gov.in

Update: No update

Maharashtra: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra

Official website: cetcell.mahacet.org

Update: Counselling likely to begin soon

Odisha: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee

Official website: ojee.nic.in

Update: No update

Punjab: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS)

Official website: bfuhs.ac.in

Update: Started

Tamil Nadu: Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu

Official website: tnmedicalselection.net

Update: Not started

Uttar Pradesh: Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh

Official website: upneet.gov.in

Update: Yet to start

West Bengal: Department of Health and Family Welfare

Official website: wbmcc.nic.in

Update: Yet to start

Documents required for NEET Counselling 2021

- NEET admit card 2021

- NEET result 2021 or rank letter

- Class 10 mark sheet and certificate

- Class 12 mark sheet and certificate

- Valid, non-expired and government-issued photo ID proof

- 6-8 passport-sized photographs (preferably the same as the one submitted with the NEET 2020 application form)

- Caste Certificate (if applicable)

- Disability Certificate (if applicable)

- Provisional allotment letter