NEET 2020: Soyeb Aftab from Odisha secures top rank, becomes first person to score full marks in medical exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) results on the official website-ntaneet.nic.in. Soyeb Aftab bagged the All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the exams. Not only that, he made history by securing 720 out of the total 720 marks in the medical entrance exam.

The feat has never before been achieved in the NEET exam. He also became the first person from Odisha to bag the first rank in the exams.

Soyeb, 18 years of age, took coaching from an institute in Kota, Rajasthan. Reportedly, he stayed away from home for 3 years to dedicate himself completely to studies.

Speaking to Zee Media, he said that he would like to do MBBS from Delhi, and is aiming to become a cardiologist.

He further said that he used to study for 10 to 12 hours to prepare for the exams.

The coaching institute named 'Allen Career institute' also tweeted pictures of Shoyeb ahead of the result declaration as the student had already worked out that he may score full marks, an India Today report stated.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 on Friday.

The result includes both September 13 and October 14 attempts.

The counselling will be held by the National Medical Commission (NMC) which has replaced the Medical Council of India (MCI).

Those who have secured 50 percentile or above are considered successful, however, seats in medical and dental colleges are offered based on merit-based counselling.

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test or NEET is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in medical and allied fields in all medical colleges. NEET 2020 was held on 13 September in pen and paper mode. This year more than 14 lakh students attended for NEET 2020.

The result are available on ntaneet.nic.in. You need to have your NEET 2020 registration number and password handy to check the results.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Pokhriyal thanked the NTA for giving a new cohort of doctors this year. He said that the exams were conducted during "testing" times and the spirit of cooperative federalism was clearly visible.

"I thank NTA for giving a new cohort of Doctors this year. Exams were conducted during "testing" times and the spirit of Cooperative Federalism was clearly visible. I thank all the Chief Ministers for the same," he tweeted.