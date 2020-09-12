NEET 2020 exams on Sept 13: NTA guidelines on dresscode

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is going to be held on Sunday (September 13, 2020). Over 15 Lakh candidates will be appearing for the exams amidst strict COVID-19 protocols.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has increased the number of examination centres from 2,546 to 3,843 in order to maintain social distancing. The number of candidates has been reduced from 24 to 12.

The NEET exam will be a pen and paper-based test. The exam was originally scheduled to take place on May 3, but was pushed to July 26, and then to September 13.

Earlier, petitions filed by the students, and Opposition parties to postpone the exams have been dismissed by the Supreme Court. On Wednesday the Supreme Court dismissed a fresh batch of petitions seeking postponement of NEET (UG) exam 2020.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday withdrew the state-wide lockdown on September 12 in view of the NEET 2020 examination scheduled the very next day. The Metro Railway in Kolkata is planning to run special services for NEET candidates on September 13 to help them reach their examination centres.

While the governments of Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have assured students that they will provide the transportation, a group of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) alumni and students have launched a portal to provide transport facilities to exam centres for the candidates in need.

Here is the dress code for candidates appearing for NEET 2020 exams:

1. Closed footwear and shoes with thick soles are not allowed

2. Candidates must wear gloves and mask.

3. Candidates cam wear light clothes with half sleeves to the examination centre.

4. Garments with large buttons and long sleeves are not allowed.

5. Candidates with specific attire for religious reasons are required to report to the exam hall for mandatory frisking.