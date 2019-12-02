NEET 2020: Application to begin from 4 pm today on ntaneet.nic.in; here's all you need to know

The online application for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 will start today from 4 pm on the official website ntaneet.nic.in. The information was provided by the National Testing Agency (NTA) by releasing a notification on ntaneet.nic.in.

NEET 2020 is only for the undergraduate level medical entrance examination in the country.

As per the notification, the last date to apply for NEET 2020 is December 31, 2019.

From this year, NEET has become mandatory for candidates who want to take admission to the MBBS course in medical colleges across the country including JIPMER and every AIIMS.

Previously, AIIMS and JIPMER conducted their own admission test for MBBS and BDS courses separately every year.

Candidates who are interested in AIIMS MBBS and JIPMER MBBS are required to appear for NEET examination this academic year onwards.

Important dates for NEET 2020

Opening date of NEET application: December 2, 2019

Last date of NEET application form: December 31, 2019

Admit card to be out on: March 27, 2020

Date of examination: May 3, 2020

Tentative release date of the result: June 4, 2020

Eligibility

10+2 pass in core subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English are eligible to take the exam.

Exam pattern

NEET UG 2020 exam will be OMR-based. The scores in NEET-UG 2020 will be converted into a percentile score.

Minimum Age

Candidates should not be younger than 17 years of age or older than 25 years of age on or before 31 December 2020 (the year of admission to the medical college).

Here is how you can apply for NEET UG 2020:

1. Log on to the official website ntaneet.nic.in

2. Fill in the online application form to register

3. Note down the registration details. Upload your photo and signature.

4. Select the mode of payment and submit your fee for the NEET UG 2020 entrance examination

5. Print the candidate details after the successful remittance of fee.