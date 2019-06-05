NEET 2019 result declared: Category-wise cut-off list to check qualifying marks

NEET results 2019 declared: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, which is conducted nationwide for admission to MBBS and BDS courses, results were declared Wednesday. Nalin Khandelwal from Rajasthan has topped the NEET exam 2019.

The exam is also conducted for admissions in medical and dental colleges approved by the Medical Council of India and the Dental Council of India.

While Nalin Khandelwal topped the exam, Delhi's Bhavik Bansal and Akshat Kaushik from Uttar Pradesh secured the second and the third positions respectively.

Madhuri Reddy G from Telangana emerged as the topper among girls and secured an all-India rank of seven.

In 2019, a total of 14,10,755 candidates appeared for NEET exam had appeared for the exam out of which 7,97,042 cleared the exam. NEET 2019 was conducted between May 5 and May 20.

Here are the category-wise cut-off to needed to qualify for the NEET exam

Qualifying criteria

Cut-off for unreserved category candidates

A student needs to secure 50% marks or total marks ranging between 701 to 134.

Cut-off for OBS category candidates

A candidate needs to secure 40% of the total marks or between 133 to 107. In 2019, 63,789 OBC candidates, 20,009 candidates from SC category, 8,455 candidates belonging to ST category have qualified the NEET test.

Cut-off for physically handicapped category candidates

Candidate has to secure 45% or marks between 133 and 120. In 2019, 454 physically handicapped candidates have appeared for the NEET exam.

Uttar Pradesh's Sabhyata Singh Kushwaha, belonging to the physically handicapped category has secured the first rank in the NEET 2019. He got a total of 610 marks.