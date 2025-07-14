Nearly 600 students of this govt school crack NEET, IIT-JEE exams, they were coached by...; name is...

With an aim to give these promising students confidence in higher education, the Centre is now simplifying the process of various government scholarships.

Schools play a crucial role in students' careers, as they establish the basis of education. Parents often preferred private schools for their children over government schools. But today we will tell you about government schools, whose students have cracked top entrance exams in India, including NEET, IIT-JEE and more. The school's name is Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS).

Nearly 600 students across 12 states from government-run EMRS have cleared top entrance examinations this year for undergraduate studies in medicine and engineering across the country, the Tribal Affairs Ministry’s assessment of the EMRS’s performance showed. With an aim to give these promising students confidence in higher education, the ministry is now simplifying the process of various government scholarships. Students usually have to apply on their own, but this time the ministry will provide assistance directly.

596 students from 12 states

596 students from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana, Odisha, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra have cleared these competitive exams. According to the ministry, this is the first time data has been compiled at such a comprehensive level.

What is EMRS?

The EMRS is one of the Tribal Affairs Ministry’s flagship schemes. The Union government has, in the last five years, pushed for major reforms in the administration of these schools, including trying to centralise their running, through setting up the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS). Students who have cleared these entrance exams this year were coached by coaching centres that have partnered with the NESTS over the last couple of years to provide specific training.