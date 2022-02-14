NDMC Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 200 posts at nmdc.co.in – Check details

Great opportunity for candidates looking for jobs. The NDMC is hiring candidates for the position on field attendants and other positions. All interested candidates can apply for the posts from the official website of NDMC i.e. ndmc.co.in.
Here are all the details you must know about NDMC Recruitment 2022:
Last date of application – March 2, 2022.
Vacancy details:
There are a total 200 posts to be filled in NDMC.
Field Attendant: 43 posts
Maintenance Assistant (Mech): 90 posts
Maintenance Assistant (Elect): 35 posts
MCO Gr-III (Trainee): 4 posts
HEM Mechanic Gr-III: 10 posts
Electrician Gr-III: 7 posts
Blaster Gr-II (Trainee): 2 posts
QCA Gr-III (Trainee): 9 posts
What is the application fees?
A total amount of Rs 150 has to be paid by all the candidates as an application fee which is non-refundable.