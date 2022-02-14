NDMC Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 200 posts at nmdc.co.in – Check details

Great opportunity for candidates looking for jobs. The NDMC is hiring candidates for the position on field attendants and other positions. All interested candidates can apply for the posts from the official website of NDMC i.e. ndmc.co.in.

Here are all the details you must know about NDMC Recruitment 2022:

Last date of application – March 2, 2022.

Vacancy details:

There are a total 200 posts to be filled in NDMC.

Field Attendant: 43 posts

Maintenance Assistant (Mech): 90 posts

Maintenance Assistant (Elect): 35 posts

MCO Gr-III (Trainee): 4 posts

HEM Mechanic Gr-III: 10 posts

Electrician Gr-III: 7 posts

Blaster Gr-II (Trainee): 2 posts

QCA Gr-III (Trainee): 9 posts

How to apply for NDMC Recruitment 2022

Visit the official website of NDMC Click on the application form on the homepage. Fill in the application form and upload required documents. Pay the application fees. Select the ‘Submit’ button Don’t forget to take a printout for future use.

What is the application fees?

A total amount of Rs 150 has to be paid by all the candidates as an application fee which is non-refundable.