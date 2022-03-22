NCLAT Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for various posts - Check direct link, eligibility criteria, other details

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has invited applications for the posts of Joint Registrar, Deputy Registrar, and others. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts via the official website - www.nclat.nic.in. A total of 11 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

NCLAT Recruitment 2022: Important dates

The last to apply is April 30, 2022

NCLAT Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Joint Registrar: 1 post

Deputy Registrar: 1 post

Principal Private Secretary: 1 post

Programmer: 1 post

Court Officer: 3 posts

Administrative Officer: 2 posts

Senior Legal Assistant: 2 posts

NCLAT Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria and salary

Interested candidates will be able to check the salary, eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details from the official notification mentioned below.

NCLAT Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

According to the official notification, the application, in the prescribed format, should be sent to "The Registrar, National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, 3rd Floor, Mahanagar Doorsanchar Sadan (M.T.N.L. Building), 9, C.G.O. Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003" through proper channel along with all the necessary documents on or before April 30, 2022.

All the applications which will be received after April 30, 2022, or those received without any of the required documents as mentioned in this vacancy circular or incomplete in any respect or received without proper channel are exposed to be rejected.