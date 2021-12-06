NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced at nclcil.in – Check eligibility, selection process

Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) is inviting applications for 1295 Trade Apprentices Vacancy under the Apprentice Act 1961 from UP or MP based institutes. The last date to apply is December 20, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, nclcil.in.

Online applications are invited from interested candidates who have passed the ITI exam from UP or MP based institutes only and meeting the following qualifications and other parameters for engagement as trade apprentices under The Apprenticeship Act 1961 read in conjunction with The Apprenticeship Rules 1992(amended till date) and The Apprentices (Amendment) Act 2014 in the various trades.

Northern Coalfields Limited Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Trade Apprentices

No. of Vacancy: 1295

Pay Scale: As per NCL rules

NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Welder (Gas & Electric): Candidate must have done class 8th and ITI in Welder Trade.

Fitter: Candidate must have done class 10th and ITI in Fitter Trade.

Electrician: Candidate must have done class 10th and ITI in Electrician Trade.

Motor Mechanic: Candidate must have done class 10th and ITI in Motor Mechanic Trade.

How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the Official website nclcil.in OR apprenticeshipindia.org from December 06, 2021 to December 20, 2021.

NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Selection Process: Selection will be based on Merit.

NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: December 06, 2021

Last date for online application submission: December 20, 2021

NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification: nclcil.in/Notification