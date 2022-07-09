Search icon
NTA NCHM JEE Result 2022 declared: See how to check here

NTA NCHM JEE result 2022 has been declared.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 08:50 PM IST

NTA NCHM JEE Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the National Council for Hotel Management, Joint Entrance Examination, NCHM JEE result 2022. Candidates can check the NCHM JEE result at the official website at nta.ac.in. NTA conducted the NCHMJEE 2022 on June 18, 2022.

The provisional answer keys and recorded responses of candidates were hosted on the NTA website nchmjee.nta.nic.in from June 26 till July 1 and challenges were invited from the candidates.

NCHM JEE 2022 Result: How to check

  • Visit the official website at nchmjee.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click the Scorecard link
  • Key in your log-in details
  • Your NCHM JEE 2022 result will be displayed on the screen
  • Check and take the printout for future reference.

