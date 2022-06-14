NCHM JEE 2022 Admit Card released: Direct link, how to download here

NTA has released the NCHM JEE admit card 2022 on June 14

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) admit card 2022 on June 14. Candidates who have applied to appear for the NCHM JEE exam 2022 can download their admit card from the official website-- nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

The NCHM JEE exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on June 18, 2022. The Hotel Management entrance exam will be held as a computer-based test (CBT). Based on NCHM JEE 2022 score, candidates can take admission to the BSc (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) course in the 43 participating colleges.

NCHM JEE 2022 Admit Card: How to download

Visit official website-- nchmjee.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "Download Admit Card For NCHM JEE- 2022" link

Enter required details and click submit

Download it and take a printout for future references



NCHM JEE 2022 Admit Card: Other details

Candidates must note that the admit card is issued provisionally, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions. The NCHM JEE admit card will not be sent by post. The NTA further advised candidates to preserve a copy of their admit card in good condition for future reference.

