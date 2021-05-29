NCHM JEE 2021: Registration deadline extended upto THIS date, check details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration date for National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Test NCHM JEE 2021. Interested candidates can apply the official website of NCHMC, nchmjee.nta.nic.in. Considering the current COVID-19 situation the date has been extended further.

The official notification released by NTA reads that “registration for the entrance examination for admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) Course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT) for the Academic Year 2021-22, is in progress.”

Last date for submission of online exam application forms: June 20, 2021 (upto 5.00 PM)

Last date for payment of exam fee online: June 20, 2021 (upto 11.50 PM)

Correction window to open from: June 21, 2021 to June 30, 2021.

The registration process is for the entrance examination for admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) Course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM).

The revised date of the exam will be announced in due course. Candidates are advised to note the above and act accordingly. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website nta.ac.in and nchmjee.nta.nic.in for updates in this regard.

