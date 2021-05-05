NCHM JEE 2021 exam scheduled on June 12 postponed, registration date extended

The National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2021 has been postponed, announced the National Testing Agency (NTA). The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on June 12.

The registrations for the NCHM JEE 2021 have also been extended till May 31 by NTA. Interested candidates can register themselves on the official website of NCHM JEE nchmjee.nta.nic.in till 5pm on May 31.

As per the revised notice, the last date for the payment of the examination fee will also be May 31 up to 11.50 pm. NCHM JEE 2021 correction window will be open from June 2 to June 8.

The official notice by NTA reads, “With a view to remove hardship caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to postpone the NCHM JEE- 2021 exam scheduled on 12 June 2021 and also extend the last date for submission of online application forms for the exam.”

The registration is for admission to the BSc Hospitality and Hotel Administration Course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) which is affiliated with the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM & CT).

Candidates are advised to check the official website of NTA and NCHM JEE for the latest information on the exam.