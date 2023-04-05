Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

NCERT textbook row: Texts on Gandhi, Hindu-Muslim unity, RSS ban missing from CBSE Class 12 books

In the midst of the NCERT textbook controversy, several texts such as topics of Mahatma Gandhi, Hindu-Muslim unity and the temporary ban on RSS have been removed from Class 12 books.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 05:37 PM IST

NCERT textbook row: Texts on Gandhi, Hindu-Muslim unity, RSS ban missing from CBSE Class 12 books
NCERT textbook row: Texts on Gandhi, Hindu-Muslim unity, RSS ban missing from CBSE Class 12 books (File photo)

As the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has landed in a controversy regarding omitting certain topics from the syllabus, several texts on Mahatma Gandhi’s death, communal tensions, and Hindu-Muslim unity were removed from Class 12 political science books.

NCERT has now come under fire for several missing texts from the CBSE Class 12 History and Political Science books, which include topics on Hindu-Muslim unity, how Mahatma Gandhi’s death had an effect on communal relations, and the ban imposed on RSS.

Meanwhile, NCERT officials came forward to deny the same, saying that they have not deleted any chapters from the Class 12 books, and certain portions on Hindu-Muslim relations and the Mughal empire have been dropped from the textbooks.

"Gandhiji's death had a magical effect on communal situation in the country", "Gandhi's pursuit of Hindu-Muslim unity provoked Hindu extremists" and "Organisations like RSS were banned for some time" are among the portions missing from the class 12 political science textbook for the new academic session.

Further, NCERT dropped certain portions from the course including lessons on the Gujarat riots, Mughal courts, Emergency, Cold War, and Naxalite movement, among others from its textbooks, citing reasons such as “syllabus rationalizing” and “overlapping content”.

The NCERT, however, claims that no curriculum trimming has taken place this year and the syllabus was rationalised in June, last year. The texts missing from the Class 12 history and political science books are from the 2023-2024 academic session.

Issuing a clarification on the issue, NCERT Director Dinesh Saklani said that the “rationalization” of the syllabus was done last year, and there is no new content that has been dropped from the books for the upcoming academic year.

However, there are many texts which were missing from the textbooks unannounced, and the NCERT has issued no clarification regarding the same. A similar controversy was sparked when the Class 12 history book, which is used by CBSE and UP board schools, saw chapters on Mughals deleted.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Why has NCERT removed Mughal Empire chapter from CBSE, UP Board's history books?

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgan shows off her curves in bold off-shoulder golden dress, parties with BFFs Orry, Tania Shroff in viral photos
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul burns the internet with her sizzling hot photos and videos
Most inspiring IAS officer success stories: From studying under lamp to dropping out of school
Inside pics of Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s palatial home worth Rs 5000 crore with pool, gymnasium
From Shraddha Kapoor in TJMM to Raveena Tandon in Mohra, 5 times Bollywood heroines slayed in yellow sarees
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Won't tolerate Savarkar's insult, apologise for remarks: Nitin Gadkari to Rahul Gandhi
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.