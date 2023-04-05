NCERT textbook row: Texts on Gandhi, Hindu-Muslim unity, RSS ban missing from CBSE Class 12 books (File photo)

As the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has landed in a controversy regarding omitting certain topics from the syllabus, several texts on Mahatma Gandhi’s death, communal tensions, and Hindu-Muslim unity were removed from Class 12 political science books.

NCERT has now come under fire for several missing texts from the CBSE Class 12 History and Political Science books, which include topics on Hindu-Muslim unity, how Mahatma Gandhi’s death had an effect on communal relations, and the ban imposed on RSS.

Meanwhile, NCERT officials came forward to deny the same, saying that they have not deleted any chapters from the Class 12 books, and certain portions on Hindu-Muslim relations and the Mughal empire have been dropped from the textbooks.

"Gandhiji's death had a magical effect on communal situation in the country", "Gandhi's pursuit of Hindu-Muslim unity provoked Hindu extremists" and "Organisations like RSS were banned for some time" are among the portions missing from the class 12 political science textbook for the new academic session.

Further, NCERT dropped certain portions from the course including lessons on the Gujarat riots, Mughal courts, Emergency, Cold War, and Naxalite movement, among others from its textbooks, citing reasons such as “syllabus rationalizing” and “overlapping content”.

The NCERT, however, claims that no curriculum trimming has taken place this year and the syllabus was rationalised in June, last year. The texts missing from the Class 12 history and political science books are from the 2023-2024 academic session.

Issuing a clarification on the issue, NCERT Director Dinesh Saklani said that the “rationalization” of the syllabus was done last year, and there is no new content that has been dropped from the books for the upcoming academic year.

However, there are many texts which were missing from the textbooks unannounced, and the NCERT has issued no clarification regarding the same. A similar controversy was sparked when the Class 12 history book, which is used by CBSE and UP board schools, saw chapters on Mughals deleted.

(With PTI inputs)

