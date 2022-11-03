NCERT syllabus to be implemented for classes 1 to 5 soon in Uttar Pradesh

File photo

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus to be implemented for classes 1 to 3 in government primary schools in Uttar Pradesh from the 2023-24 academic session.

According to the Director general, school education, UP, Vijay Kiran Anand, the primary education department has sent a proposal to the cabinet for approval.

The books of NCERT have already been introduced for class 9 to 12 students in UP Board schools.

"A detailed proposal has been sent to the government. NCERT books will be introduced in government schools in a phased manner. First, we will start with classes 1 to 3. Then it will be introduced in class 4 to 5 from session 2024-25 and in the following session, it will be rolled out among students from class 6 to 8," the official said.

Talking about books, he said, "Since they are already available in the market, the basic education department is only required to take consent for copyright for printing of these books. About 75 lakh students of class 1 to 3 will benefit from NCERT books."

The decision to implement the NCERT syllabus in council schools was taken in 2018 and there was a plan to implement it in a phased manner from classes I to 8 from 2021-22. But it got delayed due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Now the government will implement the syllabus from class 1 to 3 in the next session and then till class 8 in the next two years. Ahead of it, the basic education department will carry out teachers` training for which the workbook module has been designed.

"Teachers` training is an important aspect as the NCERT books are a little different from the SCERT books," the official said.

The official added the decision to switch to NCERT books was taken as most of the competitive exams after class 12 are based on NCERT pattern.

Already NCERT books are being taught in class 9 to 12 at the secondary level and when these students graduate to higher classes, they will be able to adapt well.

Presently, 1.9 crore (19 million) students are studying in 1.32 lakh (1,32,000) government primary and upper primary schools across the state.

Soon after the BJP government came to power, NCERT syllabus was introduced in U.P. Board schools.