Education

NCERT suggests new evaluation model for 12th board results, proposes...

The suggestions were made in the report titled ‘Establishing Equivalence across Education Boards’ (released in the month of July).

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 12:08 PM IST

NCERT suggests new evaluation model for 12th board results, proposes...
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has proposed a new evaluation model that would factor students’ performances in Classes 9, 10, and 11 into their Class 12 board results.

The suggestions were made in the report titled ‘Establishing Equivalence across Education Boards’ (released in the month of July).

The report suggested a progressive assessment framework for Classes 10 and 12. The new framework divides the academic year into two terms. The report also recommended that the class 12 board results to now include marks from Class 9, 10 and 11. 

The report mentioned, “The weightage of formative and summative marks will be adjusted progressively from class 9 to class 12, increasing the emphasis on summative assessment as learners advance in grades. Specifically, class 9 features a 7 per cent formative and 30 per cent summative split, class 10 an equal 50% formative and summative division, class 11 a 40 per cent formative and 60 per cent summative distribution, and class 12 a 30 per cent formative and 70 per cent summative ratio”.

“Consequently, the cumulative marks at the end of the secondary stage are 15 percent for class 9, 20 percent for class 10, 25 percent for class 11, and 40 percent for class 12,” the report mentioned. This means that students’ performance over the years will play a significant role in their final scores.”

The suggested framework for learners in class 9 through 12 will employ a comprehensive approach that balnces both, formative (onging) and summative (end-term) assessments to provide a holistic view of learners’ progress.

For classes 10 and 12, the assessment framework will be divided into two terms, the report suggests.

"Terms will feature classroom assessments through Hollistic Progressive Cards (HPCs) involving Portfolio Assessment, Self Assessment, Peer Assessment, Teacher Observation, Group Work, and Laboratory activities" it mentions.

The report also peoposed the End term assessments will continue competency-based assesments using ITMS, with teachers selecting questions from a question bank. Term II will introduce formative assessments with additional components such as project work, paper presentations with viva voce, and group discussions.

“The summative assessment will consist of a common paper consisting of Long Answers, Short Answers, Very Short Answers, and Multiple Choice Questions linking with the Learning Outcomes, based on the question paper design and blueprint,” the report mentions. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
