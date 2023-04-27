NCERT Recruitment 2023 Notification: Application process for 347 posts to begin from April 29, details here

File photo

NCERT Recruitment 2023: The National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT) is inviting applications for Non-academic posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of NCERT at ncert.nic.in. The last date to apply for these posts will be 21 days from the publication of the advertisement in the Employment News dated 29 April to 6 May 2023. The registration process will begin on April 29. This recruitment drive will fill up 347 vacant posts in the organisation.

NCERT Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details Here

Levels 10 -12: 33

Levels 6-8: 99

Levels 2-5: 215

The last date for submission of online applications will be 21 days soon after its advertisement in the Employment News dated 29 April to 5 May 2023.

skill test and interview as applicable (vide window advertisement in leading newspapers across the country).

These posts are for NCERT Head Quarters, NIE and CIET at New Delhi, PSSCIVE at Bhopal, Five RIEs at Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysore and

Shillong and RPDCs of Publication Division located at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Gauhati and Kolkata.