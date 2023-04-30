Search icon
NCERT Recruitment 2023: Apply for 347 non-academic posts at ncert.nic.in, check official notification

This recruitment drive will fill up 347 vacant posts in the organisation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 07:01 AM IST

NCERT Recruitment 2023: The National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT) has begun the application process for Non-academic posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of NCERT at ncert.nic.in. The last date to apply for these posts will be 21 days from the publication of the advertisement in the Employment News dated 29 April to 6 May 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 347 vacant posts in the organisation. 

NCERT Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details Here

  • Levels 10 -12: 33
  • Levels 6-8: 99
  • Levels 2-5: 215

The last date for submission of online applications will be 21 days soon after its advertisement in the Employment News dated 29 April to 5 May 2023.

skill test and interview as applicable (vide window advertisement in leading newspapers across the country).

These posts are for NCERT Head Quarters, NIE and CIET at New Delhi, PSSCIVE at Bhopal, Five RIEs at Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysore and 

Shillong and RPDCs of Publication Division located at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Gauhati and Kolkata. 

NCERT Recruitment notification

 

