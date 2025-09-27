'Even in worse times...': Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha revives handshake row ahead of Asia Cup final vs India
Tamil Nadu: 5 feared dead as stampede breaks out at Vijay's rally in Karur
What happens if India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final is washed out? Is there a reserve day?
Delhi BMW crash: Accused Gaganpreet Kaur gets bail; know what happened in court
Big update for Delhites! Delhi to get two new districts, 6 sub-divisions; Administrative boundaries, names to be changed by…
NCERT grants equivalence to Class 10, 12 throughout boards in India; check details
Bad news for India-Pakistan ahead of first-ever Asia Cup final; Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Agha unlikely to...
West Bengal man arrested for Rs 1 crore extortion threat to Kapil Sharma, claimed to be from...
EAM Jaishankar issues BIG statement at BRICS amid Trump's tariffs: 'As rising protectionism...'
India’s record in Asia Cup finals: Complete breakdown of every final performance
EDUCATION
National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has been initiating the move to grant equivalence to Secondary (Class 10th) and Senior Secondary (Class 12th) certificates given by various School Education Boards in India.
National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has been initiating the move to grant equivalence to Secondary (Class 10th) and Senior Secondary (Class 12th) certificates given by various School Education Boards in India. As per the guidelines of the central government, the initiative has been taken with an aim to provide admission to students to higher education institutions and employment under the Central Government, State Governments, and Union Territories.
According to the official notification, the NCERT will exercise its responsibility via the National Assessment Centre, Performance Assessment, Review and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development (PARAKH), established under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
This institutional mechanism will ensure that equivalence determination is conducted through a robust and academically rigorous process that maintains the highest educational standards.
The new system applies to Central Government, State Government, and private Indian School Boards established by an Act of Parliament or State legislature, executive orders of the Central Government or State Governments, or by statutory bodies and recognised institutions having the mandate to do so. The notification ensures that the equivalence granted by NCERT shall automatically be considered as equal between the Boards in India, which will also facilitate smooth inter-School Education Board migrations.