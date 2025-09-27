NCERT grants equivalence to Class 10, 12 throughout boards in India; check details

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has been initiating the move to grant equivalence to Secondary (Class 10th) and Senior Secondary (Class 12th) certificates given by various School Education Boards in India.

As per the guidelines of the central government, the initiative has been taken with an aim to provide admission to students to higher education institutions and employment under the Central Government, State Governments, and Union Territories.

According to the official notification, the NCERT will exercise its responsibility via the National Assessment Centre, Performance Assessment, Review and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development (PARAKH), established under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

This institutional mechanism will ensure that equivalence determination is conducted through a robust and academically rigorous process that maintains the highest educational standards.

The new system applies to Central Government, State Government, and private Indian School Boards established by an Act of Parliament or State legislature, executive orders of the Central Government or State Governments, or by statutory bodies and recognised institutions having the mandate to do so. The notification ensures that the equivalence granted by NCERT shall automatically be considered as equal between the Boards in India, which will also facilitate smooth inter-School Education Board migrations.