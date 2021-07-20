NBSE Result 2021 DECLARED Live Updates: Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC marksheet, direct link, websites to check

The Nagaland Board of School Education declared the NBSE HSLC and HSSLC result 2021 today (July 20) at 12:30 pm. Students who appeared for Class 10 and 12 exams can check NBSE result 2021 at nbsenl.edu.in

The online nbsenl.edu.in result 2021 is provisional and original mark sheets will be distributed through respective schools. NBSE HSLC result 2021 will include the student’s personal, marks and other details. NBSE 12th result 2021 will also contain the same details. Students must ensure the accuracy of their details given in Nagaland board results 2021. This year, the NBSE result 2012 HSLC is announced for the exams held from April 7 to 21, 2021. Class 12 exams were conducted between April 6 and 29, 2021.

The following credentials are required to check nbsenl.edu.in result 2021:Roll numberStudent's date of birth

Here is the list of websites to check Nagaland board result 2021:nbsenl.edu.innagaland.indiaresults.com (third party)

How to check NBSE result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website: nbsenl.edu.in.Step 2: Click on HSLC result link or HSSLC result link as per student's class.Step 3: Now, enter a student's roll number in the given field.Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button.Step 5: Nagaland board result for 10th and 12th will be displayed on the screen.

How to check NBSE HSLC Result 2021 via SMS

Type: NB10(space)Roll Number Send it to 5676750.NBSE result 2021 HSLC class 10 will be sent on the same number.

How to check NBSE 12th result 2021 via SMS

Type an SMS in the given format: NBSE12 <Roll No>Send it to 5676750 and the result will be sent to the same number after some time.