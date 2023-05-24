NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 released: Check steps to download HSLC, HSSLC Results on nbsenl.edu.in

Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has released the HSLC and HSSLC results today, May 24. The board recently announced the NBSE class 10th, 12th result date through an official notice.

Students who want to check their HSLC and HSSLC board exams will be able to download their NBSE class 10, 12 results 2023 online from the official website at nbsenl.edu.in. Candidates would require their roll number and other details to download the NBSE class 10, 12 results 2023.

Along with the result, the examination authority has also released the result statistics like toppers list, pass percentage, etc on its official website.

NBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023: Websites to check scores

www.nbsenagaland.com

www.nbsenl.edu.in

Step-by-step process to download the NBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of Nagaland Board- nbsenagaland.com, nbsenl.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the NBSE 10th/12th result link

Step 4: A new login page will open

Step 5: Enter the login details like registration and roll number

Step 6: The NBSE HSLC/ HSSLC result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Take a print out for future use.