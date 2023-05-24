Search icon
NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 released: Check steps to download HSLC, HSSLC Results on nbsenl.edu.in

Students who want to check their HSLC and HSSLC board exams will be able to download their NBSE class 10, 12 results 2023 online from the official website at nbsenl.edu.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 24, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has released the HSLC and HSSLC results today, May 24. The board recently announced the NBSE class 10th, 12th result date through an official notice. 

Students who want to check their HSLC and HSSLC board exams will be able to download their NBSE class 10, 12 results 2023 online from the official website at nbsenl.edu.in. Candidates would require their roll number and other details to download the NBSE class 10, 12 results 2023.

Along with the result, the examination authority has also released the result statistics like toppers list, pass percentage, etc on its official website.

NBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023: Websites to check scores

www.nbsenagaland.com 
www.nbsenl.edu.in 

Step-by-step process to download the NBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of Nagaland Board- nbsenagaland.com, nbsenl.edu.in 

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the NBSE 10th/12th result link 

Step 4: A new login page will open 

Step 5: Enter the login details like registration and roll number 

Step 6: The NBSE HSLC/ HSSLC result 2023 will be displayed on the screen 

Step 7: Take a print out for future use.

Meet Uma Harathi N, IIT Hyderabad B.Tech graduate who topped UPSC 2022 exam with AIR 3
