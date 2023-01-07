NBA FET 2023 registration underway: Important dates, how to apply, and more here

NBE FET 2023 Registration | Photo: PTI

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has begun the registration process for Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the NBE FET 2023 from the official website-- nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. The last date for submission of the application form is January 27.

This year, FET – 2022 examination will be conducted on February 10, 2023, on a Computer Based Platform at various test centres across the country. The result for the same will be declared by February 28, 2023.

Read: DU recruitment: Multiple vacancies in Ramjas College, Shaheed Bhagat Singh College; details

NBEMS FET 2022 Registration: Important dates

Online Submission of the Application Form: January 6 to January 27

Examination Date: February 10, 2023

Declaration of the Result: February 28, 2023

NBEMS Fellowship Entrance Test FET Examination Fee 2022

Examination Fee for Indian Students: Rs 4250

Examination Fee for International Students: Rs 44250 (Examination Fee of Rs 37500 + 18% GST)

NBET FET 2022 application form: How to apply