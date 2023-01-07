Search icon
NBA FET 2023 registration underway: Important dates, how to apply, and more here

NBE FET 2023 application process is underway at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 07:01 PM IST

NBE FET 2023 Registration | Photo: PTI

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has begun the registration process for Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the NBE FET 2023 from the official website-- nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. The last date for submission of the application form is January 27.

This year, FET – 2022 examination will be conducted on February 10, 2023, on a Computer Based Platform at various test centres across the country. The result for the same will be declared by February 28, 2023.

NBEMS FET 2022 Registration: Important dates  

  • Online Submission of the Application Form: January 6 to January 27
  • Examination Date: February 10, 2023
  • Declaration of the Result: February 28, 2023
  • NBEMS Fellowship Entrance Test FET Examination Fee 2022 
  • Examination Fee for Indian Students: Rs 4250
  • Examination Fee for International Students: Rs 44250 (Examination Fee of Rs 37500 + 18% GST)

NBET FET 2022 application form: How to apply 

  • Visit the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.
  • Click on the ‘FET’ section available on the homepage.
  • Look for the registration link.
  • Register yourself.
  • Fill up the application form.
  • Pay the application fee.
  • Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.
