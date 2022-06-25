Navy Dockyard Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for 338 apprentice posts at dasapprenticembi.recttindia.in

File Photo

Naval Dockyard Mumbai has invited applications for the posts of Apprentices under the Navy Dockyard Recruitment 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same via the official website - www.dasapprenticembi.recttindia.in. The last date to apply for the same is July 7, 2022. A total of 338 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Eligible candidates will be recruited for a one-year training course in various fields such as Electrician, Electroplater, Marine Engineer Fitter, and Pattern maker, among others. Out of the 338 posts, 35 vacancies are for candidates who wish to join for a two-year apprenticeship in Shipwright steel, rigger and forger, and heat tracker.

Naval Dockyard Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1: Check the official website - www.dasapprenticembi.recttindia.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Register' tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Register and log in with your credentials.

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload the documents

Step 5: Click on 'Submit'

Step 6: Download the application form and take a printout for future use.

Naval Dockyard Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

The candidates should have been born between August 1, 2001, to October 31, 2008.

The candidates should make sure they are 10th pass or matriculation with a minimum of 50 percent along with an ITI examination in the relevant trade with an aggregate of 65% marks.

For more information regarding the recruitment and further updates, candidates are asked to refer to the OFFICAL NOTIFICATION issued by the Naval Dockyard Mumbai.