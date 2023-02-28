Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

National Science Day 2023: Why is it celebrated on February 28?

February 28 is observed as National Science Day to mark one of the most important discoveries of physics, that was made by one of India’s, and the world’s, most legendary physicists, Sir CV Raman.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 05:59 AM IST

National Science Day 2023: Why is it celebrated on February 28?
National Science Day 2023: Why is it celebrated on February 28? | File Photo

India marks the 28th of February of every year as National Science Day. The day is observed as National Science Day to mark one of the most important discoveries of physics, that was made by one of India’s, and the world’s, most legendary physicists, Sir CV Raman.  

The discovery of ‘Raman Effect’ led to the prestigious Nobel Prize for Raman. The discovery was made in 1930. Over 50 years after the historic discovery by CV Raman, the National Council for Science and Technology Communication approached the Indian government to observe February 28 as the National Science Day in 1986.

What is the Raman Effect?

The Raman Effect is a physics phenomenon where light interacting with matter changes its energy state. There have been numerous applications of Raman Effect, which include materials science, chemistry and spectroscopy. The phenomenon is used to identify unknown substances, real-time monitoring of chemical reactions, and studying composition of materials. 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ashu Reddy's sexy photos set internet on fire
Meet Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgan, who will debut with Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani
Mouni Roy spreads grace in her latest photoshoot, see PICS
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Stunning photos of Sohna-Dausa stretch released ahead of launch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mumbai: Manhunt launched to trace 'Pakistan-trained' man after NIA alerts police
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.