National Science Day 2023: Why is it celebrated on February 28? | File Photo

India marks the 28th of February of every year as National Science Day. The day is observed as National Science Day to mark one of the most important discoveries of physics, that was made by one of India’s, and the world’s, most legendary physicists, Sir CV Raman.

The discovery of ‘Raman Effect’ led to the prestigious Nobel Prize for Raman. The discovery was made in 1930. Over 50 years after the historic discovery by CV Raman, the National Council for Science and Technology Communication approached the Indian government to observe February 28 as the National Science Day in 1986.

What is the Raman Effect?

The Raman Effect is a physics phenomenon where light interacting with matter changes its energy state. There have been numerous applications of Raman Effect, which include materials science, chemistry and spectroscopy. The phenomenon is used to identify unknown substances, real-time monitoring of chemical reactions, and studying composition of materials.