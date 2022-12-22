National Mathematics Day 2022: Know who is Srinivasa Ramanujan and his contribution to math

File photo

In India, December 22 is recognised as National Mathematics Day every year to mark the birth anniversary of Indian Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan and to recognise his achievements. In 2012, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh declared December 22 as National Mathematics Day to honor the life and achievements of Ramanujan.

On December 22, 1887, Srinivasa Ramanujan was born in Erode, Madras. He was a self-taught mathematician who rose to fame by solving many mathematical problems considered unsolvable at the time. Ramanujan had no formal mathematics education, which is what makes his extraordinary contributions to fields of mathematics like number theory, mathematical analysis, continuing fractions, and infinite series all the more amazing.

Ramanujan completed his studies from Town Higher Secondary School in 1904. He was awarded the K Ranganatha Rao Mathematics Prize. Along with math, Ramanujan excelled in other subjects like arithmetic, English, geography, and Tamil.

Ramanujan later received a scholarship to the Government Arts College in Kumbakonam thanks to his academic achievements. He was expelled because he insisted on only studying mathematics. Later, he was accepted into a different college, but he continued to focus solely on mathematics.

He sent his mathematical work to GH Hardy, a well-known British mathematician, while working for the Chief Accountant of the Madras Port Trust. Hardy then gave Ramanujan papers to his Trinity College coworkers. His brilliance first attracted attention on a global scale there.

A few months prior to the start of World War I, Ramanujan enrolled at Trinity College. He was awarded a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in 1916.

He joined the London Mathematical Society in 1917 after receiving numerous honours and a PhD in mathematics from Cambridge. He was made a Fellow of the Royal Society for his work on Elliptic Functions and number theory a year later. He was the first Indian to be elected a Fellow of Trinity College in October of the same year.

Ramanujan left for India once more in 1919, and a year later, at the age of 32, he passed away. After a protracted battle with tuberculosis, Ramanujan passed away. Theorems he developed in mathematics are still used frequently today.