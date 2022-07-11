NEET UG 2022: Admit card likely TODAY amid demands for postponement, how to check here

NEET UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 17. The NEET-UG admit card 2022 has not been released yet, but it is expected to be out today (July 11) at the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET-UG entrance exam will be conducted by NTA on July 17 from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. Around 18 lakh candidates have registered for the NEET UG 2022.

Once released, the Admit Card will be available for NEET-UG 2022 aspirants on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2022: How to check

Log on to the official NEET UG website neet.nta.ac.in

Once Admit Card download link will be active, find it in the notice section

Go to the link and submit your credentials

Download and save the admit card

Take a printout.

Aspirants have been demanding postponement of the NEET-UG 2022 and staging various protests on Twitter and other social media platforms. Even after aspirants' tireless efforts to convince the National Testing Agency, NTA to postpone the exam, there has been no word of relief for the students from officials.

With only 7 days left for the exam, parents and aspirants are now demanding some confirmation regarding the medical entrance exam.