NEET UG 2022: Has phase 2 registration started? Know the truth here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 answer key today (August 9) at the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check the NEET UG 2022 answer key at the official website.

This year, students were demanding a second chance at the NEET UG 2022 but there is no official announcement for the same. Meanwhile, a video is circulating over social media stating that NEET UG phase 2 registration has been started at the official website. Neither the Ministries of Health and Education nor the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced phase-wise NEET exam this year.

NEET UG 2022: How to check answer key

Visit the official website of NEET-- neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the NEET official answer key 2022 link once available

NEET 2022 official answer key will appear on the screen

Download the NEET answer key as per your question paper code

Match the responses mentioned in the answer key

Calculate the scores using the NEET answer key official.

The NEET UG 2022 was conducted on July 17. This year recorded 95 per cent attendance in the medical entrance exam. More than 18 lakh candidates had applied to appear for the exam.

The exam was conducted at 3,570 centres in 497 cities, including 14 cities (Colombo, Kathmandu, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Sharjah, Kuwait City, Doha, Manama, Riyadh, Lagos) outside India on Sunday in 'pen and paper mode. A large number of aspirational districts were also added for the first time this year.

