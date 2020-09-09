National Education Policy: Himachal Pradesh becomes first state to implement

The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday notified the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020. This way, Himachal is the first and only state in the country to implement the new National Education Policy (NEP). Education secretary Rajesh Sharma issued an official notification in this regard a day before. The Himachal Pradesh cabinet had stamped the implementation of the National Education Policy last month.

A task force of 40 members has been formed under the chairmanship of Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur to implement the new education policy. The State Project Director of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan will be the Member Secretary of the Task Force.

Education Secretary Rajiv Sharma said that the Task Force comprises the Additional Chief Secretary or Principal Secretary or Secretary of the Department of Education, Health, Technical Education, Finance, Youth and Sports Services, and Social Justice Empowerment, Chairman of the Board of School Education, and Chairman of Higher Education Council, Apart from HPU, Cluster University Mandi, Vice-Chancellor of Technical University Hamirpur, Director of Higher Education, Director of Elementary Education, SCERT Solan and Diet Shimla will be the Principal Members.

Apart from this, the nominated members include many teachers and academicians, and the Vice-Chancellor of Central University Dharamshala.

Education Secretary Rajesh Sharma said that the new education policy is focused on employment providers instead of job seekers and this policy will lead to critical thinking by students. The new curriculum framework is also conceptualized in this policy.