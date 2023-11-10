Headlines

SA vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Van der Dussen shines as South Africa beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets

India and US to team up to produce infantry armoured vehicle: US Defence Secretary Austin

'Let's not become Delhi': Bombay HC reduces time for bursting firecrackers during Diwali from 3 to 2 hrs

This Bollywood star sells two lavish Mumbai apartments for Rs 15.25 crore; details here

'TV pe baith ke bolna....': Babar Azam responds to criticism amidst World Cup 2023

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

SA vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Van der Dussen shines as South Africa beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets

'TV pe baith ke bolna....': Babar Azam responds to criticism amidst World Cup 2023

National Education Day 2023: Why is it celebrated on November 11?

Cricket teams suspended by ICC

7 Bollywood stars with biggest Diwali hits

Top 7 romantic novels to read

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Huge rift between Bigg Boss 17’s new ‘love-birds’ as Abhishek Kumar calls Khanzaadi fake: ‘Tumne mera dil…’

Before Aishwarya Sharma, these Bigg Boss contestants were called ‘vamps’ in Salman Khan’s reality show

This actress who made debut at 14 in National Award-winning film, worked with Sanjay Dutt, lived in chawl for 25 years

HomeEducation

Education

National Education Day 2023: Why is it celebrated on November 11?

National Education Day serves as a platform to underscore the importance of education in fostering intellectual growth and national development.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 10:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

National Education Day in India, observed annually on November 11, stands as a testament to the pivotal role education plays in the nation's growth and development. This day holds particular significance as it marks the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, an influential freedom fighter and the first Education Minister of independent India. As we commemorate this day, it becomes an occasion to reflect on the history and significance of National Education Day, paying tribute to a visionary leader who believed in the transformative power of education.

History:

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, born on November 11, 1888, was not only a fervent supporter of India's independence but also a stalwart advocate for education as a tool for societal progress. Azad played a key role in shaping the educational landscape of the country, emphasizing the need for inclusive and quality education for all. In recognition of his contributions, National Education Day was officially announced by the Ministry of Human Resource Development in 2008.

Significance:

National Education Day serves as a platform to underscore the importance of education in fostering intellectual growth and national development. It is an opportunity to evaluate the current state of education, address challenges, and recommit to providing accessible and high-quality education. On this day, educational institutions conduct various activities, fostering discussions on the state of education and encouraging initiatives to enhance its reach and impact. The significance of National Education Day extends beyond a historical celebration; it is a call to action to ensure that education remains a cornerstone for the progress and prosperity of the nation.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Oh God, stop!': Netizens react after Mannara calls Khanzaadi 'characterless', uses foul words for Ankita Lokhande

ICC ODI Player Rankings: Mohammad Siraj regains his crown as No1 ranked ODI bowler

The Archies trailer: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor fight capitalism in 60s' Riverdale in Zoya Akhtar film

This star's debut film earned over Rs 1000 crore, is India's highest paid actress, not Alia, Deepika, got angry due to..

Viral video: Man's chilling underwater cuddle with massive anaconda scares internet, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE