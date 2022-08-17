Search icon
NATA Phase 3 Result 2022 DECLARED at nata.in: Here's how to download

NATA 2022 Phase 3 result has been declared at nata.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 05:25 PM IST

NATA Phase 3 Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The phase 3 result for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 has been declared by the Council of Architecture at the official website-- nata.in. The NATA Phase 3 exam was conducted in two shifts from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm and 2nd session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm on August 7 across 137 centers in the country and 7 international centres in 131 Cities.

NATA Phase 3 Result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of NATA on nata.in
  • Click on NATA Phase 3 Result 2022 link available on the home page
  • Enter the login details and click on submit
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the result and download the page
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NATA exam is conducted for admission to the first year of the 5-year Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) degree course for 2022-2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NATA.

