NATA Phase 3 Result 2022 DECLARED at nata.in: Here's how to download

The phase 3 result for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 has been declared by the Council of Architecture at the official website-- nata.in. The NATA Phase 3 exam was conducted in two shifts from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm and 2nd session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm on August 7 across 137 centers in the country and 7 international centres in 131 Cities.

NATA Phase 3 Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of NATA on nata.in

Click on NATA Phase 3 Result 2022 link available on the home page

Enter the login details and click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NATA exam is conducted for admission to the first year of the 5-year Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) degree course for 2022-2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NATA.

