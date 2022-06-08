Headlines

NATA Admit card 2022 released for 1st exam at nata.in: Check details here

NATA Admit Card 2022 on June 8, 2022, has been released by the Council of Architecture.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 08, 2022, 06:05 PM IST

Council of Architecture has released the National Aptitude Test in Architecture, NATA Admit Card 2022 on June 8, 2022. The NATA admit card 2022 can be downloaded from the official site-- nata.in. 

The first NATA exam 2022 will be held by the Council all over the country on June 12. Candidates willing to appear for the architecture entrance exam can download their admit card from the official website. 


NATA Admit Card 2022: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of NATA on nata.in
  • Click on NATA Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page
  • Enter the login details and click on submit
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the admit card and download it
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.


The NATA second exam has been scheduled to be held on July 7, and the third test has been scheduled for August 7. The National Aptitude Test in Architecture is being conducted to give admission to eligible candidates into 5-year long degree course, B.Arch at approved architectural institutions in the country. 

