NATA 2022 Attempt 3 registration to close today at nata.in: See how to apply here

NATA 2022 | Photo: PTI

National Aptitude Test in Architecture, NATA 2022 3rd Attempt registration will end today (July 27). Candidates who are willing to appear for the NATA 2022 exam can register from the official website –nata.in.

The NATA 2022 session 3 is the last session of the architecture entrance exam to be conducted by Council of Architecture, COA.

NATA 2022 – How to apply

Visit the official website –nata.in

On the homepage, click on the link that says - NATA 2022 Registration

Enter your details and register or sign in using your existing credentials

Fill in the application form, upload all documents

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future references.

NATA 2022 3rd Attempt will be held on August 7. As per the official calendar shared by NATA, the admit cards for the NATA exam are expected to be released on August 5. The first NATA exam was conducted on June 12 and the second session was held on July 7. Candidates can submit their applications for the Architecture entrance exam today.

