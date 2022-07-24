Search icon
NATA 2022 Session 3: Deadline to apply entended till this date: See how to apply here

NATA 2022 Session 3 registration deadline has been extended till July 27. Candidates can still apply at nata.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 06:51 PM IST

NATA 2022 session 3 | Photo: PTI

Council of Architecture, COA has extended the last date to apply for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture, NATA 2022 Session 3 Exam till July 27. Candidates who wish to apply NATA exam 2022 can still submit their applications by July 27 on the official website –nata.in. 

Earlier the last date to apply for NATA 2022 session 3 was July 24. Once the registration process closes, the NATA admit card 2022 will be released at the official website nata.in. The NATA Session 3 exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on August 7. 

NATA Session 1 was conducted on June 12 and the Session 2 Exam for NATA was held on July 7.  Over 12 thousand candidates had registered for the first session and over 16 thousand candidates registered for the Session 2 NATA Exam.

NATA 2022 session 3 registration: How to apply

  • Visit the official website-- nata.in
  • Click on the “Register Now” link present on the homepage
  • Enter the required details like first name, last name, salutation, gender, email ID, mobile number, DOB, state, city, login ID and password
  • login ID will be created for the further login process
  • Login into the website using the login ID and password
  • Enter the required details
  • Make the payment 
  • Save and take a printout for future reference.

