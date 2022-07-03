NATA Phase 2 Exam 2022: Admit card will release tomorrow, here's how to check

NATA Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 | Photo: PTI

The NATA 2022 Admit Card for the July exam will be released by the Council of Architecture tomorrow, July 4. Candidates who have registered to appear for the NATA Phase 2 exam 2022 will be able to download their NATA admit card from the official website-- nata.in.

The NATA phase 2 examination will be held by the Council of Architecture on July 7 and the phase 2 result will be announced by July 15. The NATA phase 1 examination was conducted on June 12 at various exam centres across the country and the result was announced on June 23.

NATA phase 2 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website of NATA at nata.in

Key in your log in details

Your admit card will be displayed on your screen

Download and take print out.

