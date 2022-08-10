Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

NALCO Recruitment 2022: Registration to begin tomorrow at mudira.nalcoindia.co.in to fill 189 vacancies

NALCO Recruitment 2022 application process to begin tomorrow at mudira.nalcoindia.co.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 07:06 PM IST

NALCO Recruitment 2022: Registration to begin tomorrow at mudira.nalcoindia.co.in to fill 189 vacancies
NALCO Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

NALCO is looking for candidates to hire for Graduate Engineer Trainee posts at the official website-- mudira.nalcoindia.co.in. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 189 posts in the organisation. The application process for NALCO Recruitment 2022 will begin on August 11 and it will close on September 11. 

NALCO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

  • Mechanical: 58 Posts
  • Electrical: 41 Posts
  • Instrumental: 32 Posts
  • Metallurgy: 14 Posts
  • Chemical: 14 Posts
  • Mining: 10 Posts
  • Civil: 7 Posts
  • Chemistry: 13 Posts

NALCO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Full-time regular Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or Technology with not less than 65 per cent marks in aggregate for UR/EWS/OBC(NCL) and 55 per cent of marks for SC/ST/PwBD category taking an average of all the semesters/years, irrespective of the weightage given to any particular semester/year by the Institute/University. The age limit of the candidate should be below 30 years of age.

Read: AP PECET 2022 admit card released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in: Check details here

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack while working out in gym, rushed to hospital
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.