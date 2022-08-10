NALCO Recruitment 2022: Registration to begin tomorrow at mudira.nalcoindia.co.in to fill 189 vacancies

NALCO Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

NALCO is looking for candidates to hire for Graduate Engineer Trainee posts at the official website-- mudira.nalcoindia.co.in. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 189 posts in the organisation. The application process for NALCO Recruitment 2022 will begin on August 11 and it will close on September 11.

NALCO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Mechanical: 58 Posts

Electrical: 41 Posts

Instrumental: 32 Posts

Metallurgy: 14 Posts

Chemical: 14 Posts

Mining: 10 Posts

Civil: 7 Posts

Chemistry: 13 Posts

NALCO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Full-time regular Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or Technology with not less than 65 per cent marks in aggregate for UR/EWS/OBC(NCL) and 55 per cent of marks for SC/ST/PwBD category taking an average of all the semesters/years, irrespective of the weightage given to any particular semester/year by the Institute/University. The age limit of the candidate should be below 30 years of age.

