NALCO Recruitment 2022: Registration to begin tomorrow at mudira.nalcoindia.co.in to fill 189 vacancies

NALCO is looking for candidates to hire for Graduate Engineer Trainee posts at the official website-- mudira.nalcoindia.co.in. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 189 posts in the organisation. The application process for NALCO Recruitment 2022 will begin on August 11 and it will close on September 11.
NALCO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
NALCO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria
Full-time regular Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or Technology with not less than 65 per cent marks in aggregate for UR/EWS/OBC(NCL) and 55 per cent of marks for SC/ST/PwBD category taking an average of all the semesters/years, irrespective of the weightage given to any particular semester/year by the Institute/University. The age limit of the candidate should be below 30 years of age.
