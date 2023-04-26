Naina Jaiswal: India's youngest female PhD holder, table tennis champion and international motivational speaker

Naina Jaiswal, a remarkable athlete and scholar from Hyderabad, India, has broken records once again by becoming the youngest and first female doctoral degree holder in the country at the age of 22. In the Telangana district of Mehboobnagar, Naina's dissertation concentrated on how micro-finance contributes to women's empowerment. She began her PhD studies at the tender age of 17, making her a child prodigy.

Naina's academic prowess is not a recent development. She completed her 10th grade at eight years old, her intermediate studies at ten years old, and earned a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism at 13 years old. She then went on to obtain a master's degree in political science from Osmania University at 15 years old, becoming the youngest postgraduate in Asia. Naina is also a law graduate.

Naina attributes her ability to excel in both academics and athletics to her parents' belief that children can excel in both areas. She was homeschooled, which allowed her to balance both her studies and sports. She is a national and South Asian champion in table tennis and has won numerous gold, silver, and bronze medals in national and international tournaments. Naina is also an international motivational speaker who has participated in events and seminars all over the world.

Naina expresses her gratitude to her parents and her research guides, Prof. Dr. Murru Mutyalu Naidu Garu and Prof. Dr. Teki Surayya Garu, for their invaluable guidance and support throughout her academic journey.

Naina Jaiswal's academic and athletic achievements are nothing short of extraordinary. She has broken barriers and set records at such a young age, inspiring countless individuals to pursue their passions and reach for the stars.

Read more: UPMSP UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023 released at upresults.nic.in, know how to download Marksheet PDF