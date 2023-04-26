Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Naina Jaiswal: India's youngest female PhD holder, table tennis champion and international motivational speaker

Naina Jaiswal, youngest Indian woman to earn PhD, also excels in athletics.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 11:02 AM IST

Naina Jaiswal: India's youngest female PhD holder, table tennis champion and international motivational speaker
Naina Jaiswal: India's youngest female PhD holder, table tennis champion and international motivational speaker

Naina Jaiswal, a remarkable athlete and scholar from Hyderabad, India, has broken records once again by becoming the youngest and first female doctoral degree holder in the country at the age of 22. In the Telangana district of Mehboobnagar, Naina's dissertation concentrated on how micro-finance contributes to women's empowerment. She began her PhD studies at the tender age of 17, making her a child prodigy.

Naina's academic prowess is not a recent development. She completed her 10th grade at eight years old, her intermediate studies at ten years old, and earned a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism at 13 years old. She then went on to obtain a master's degree in political science from Osmania University at 15 years old, becoming the youngest postgraduate in Asia. Naina is also a law graduate.

Naina attributes her ability to excel in both academics and athletics to her parents' belief that children can excel in both areas. She was homeschooled, which allowed her to balance both her studies and sports. She is a national and South Asian champion in table tennis and has won numerous gold, silver, and bronze medals in national and international tournaments. Naina is also an international motivational speaker who has participated in events and seminars all over the world.

Naina expresses her gratitude to her parents and her research guides, Prof. Dr. Murru Mutyalu Naidu Garu and Prof. Dr. Teki Surayya Garu, for their invaluable guidance and support throughout her academic journey.

Naina Jaiswal's academic and athletic achievements are nothing short of extraordinary. She has broken barriers and set records at such a young age, inspiring countless individuals to pursue their passions and reach for the stars.

Read more: UPMSP UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023 released at upresults.nic.in, know how to download Marksheet PDF

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Manichitrathazhu, Kilukkam, Devaasuram: A look at late Malayalam actor Innocent's best films
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul shares sexy reels posing in bathtub, videos go viral
5 times Jacqueline Fernandez nailed aerial yoga, know its benefits
Inside Alia Bhatt's love-filled 30th birthday celebration with Ranbir Kapoor and family in London, see pics
Gandii Baat, Mastram actress Aabha Paul raises the temperature in hot outfits; videos go viral
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kanpur: Man threatens Yogi Adityanath with girlfriend's father's phone, baffling reason revealed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.