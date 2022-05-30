Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC Result 2022: NBSE class 10, 12 results to be declared on May 31 at nbsenl.edu.in

File photo

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2022: Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is all set to declare HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) final exam results 2022 today. Nagaland Board class 10, 12 Result 2022 will be declared tomorrow (May 31). NBSE will also release HSLC compartment results as well.

Once declared, Nagaland Board NBSE class 10, 12 Result 2022 will be declared at nbsenl.edu.in.

Websites to check NBSE Board Result 2022

- Nbsenl.edu.in

- Indiaresults.com

- Schools9.com

- exametc.com

- examresults.net

NBSE Board Result 2022: Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board, i.e., nbsenl.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'NBSE HSLC Result 2022' OR 'NBSE HSSLC Result 2022' link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter your required details

Step 5: Download NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2022

NBSE Board Result 2022 notification: https://nbsenl.edu.in/cms/document/191/notifications