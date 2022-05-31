Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC Result 2022: NBSE class 10, 12 results declared, check steps, direct link

File Photo

Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has declared the HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) final exam results for 2022. Students can check their Nagaland Board NBSE class 10, 12 Result 2022 on nbsenl.edu.in.

Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC Result 2022: Websites to check result

Nbsenl.edu.in

Indiaresults.com

Schools9.com

exametc.com

examresults.net

Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC Result 2022: Steps to check the results

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board, i.e., nbsenl.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'NBSE HSLC Result 2022' OR 'NBSE HSSLC Result 2022' link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter your required details

Step 5: Download NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2022

If students want a hard copy of their results, they will have to visit their schools after June 2.

It is important to note that the overall pass percentage in Class 10 results of the Nagaland board is 64.69%. Meanwhile, in the Class 12 Arts stream, the overall pass percentage stood at 80.64%.

A total of 36.62% of candidates from government schools have passed the exam and 82.08% of students from private schools have passed the exam.