Nagaland Board exam 2023 class 10th, 12th date sheet: NBSE releases exam dates for HSLC and HSSLC at nbsenl.edu.in

Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 02:02 PM IST
Nagaland Board of School Education has released the exam dates for HSLCE (Class 10) and HSSLCE (Class 12). According to the schedule, Nagaland Board NBSE HSLC 2023 exam will be conducted from March 10 to March 22, and HSSLC 2023 exam will be from March 9 and March 31.
NBSE has also released the date sheet for class 11th. The HSLC class 10th and HSSLC 12th exams will be held from 9 am to 12 noon. Whereas, the class 11th exam will be conducted from 1 pm to 4 pm.
Nagaland Board class 10th and class 12th exam date sheet
NBSE HSLC class 10th date sheet
- March 10, 2023: English
- March 13, 2023: Science
- March 15, 2023: Second Language
- March 17, 2023: Social Science
- March 20, 2023: Mathematics
- March 22, 2023: Sixth Subject
Vocational Subjects
NBSE HSSLC class 12th date sheet
- March 9, 2023: English
- March 11, 2023: Geography/ Entrepreneurship/ Music
- March 14, 2023: History/ Accountancy/ Physics
- March 16, 2023: Alternative English/ Hindi/ Bengali/ Tenyidie/ Sumi/ Ao/ Lotha
- March 18, 2023: Sociology/ Business Studies
- March 21, 2023: Political Science/Fundamentals of Business Mathematics/Chemistry
- March 23, 2023: Education/Psychology
- March 25, 2023: Economics/Biology
- March 27, 2023: Computer Science/ Informatics Practices
- March 29, 2023: Philosophy/ Financial Market Management/Mathematics
- March 31, 2023 : Vocational Subjects ( 9 am to 1 pm)