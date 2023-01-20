Nagaland Board exam 2023 class 10th, 12th date sheet: NBSE releases exam dates for HSLC and HSSLC at nbsenl.edu.in

File photo

Nagaland Board of School Education has released the exam dates for HSLCE (Class 10) and HSSLCE (Class 12). According to the schedule, Nagaland Board NBSE HSLC 2023 exam will be conducted from March 10 to March 22, and HSSLC 2023 exam will be from March 9 and March 31.

NBSE has also released the date sheet for class 11th. The HSLC class 10th and HSSLC 12th exams will be held from 9 am to 12 noon. Whereas, the class 11th exam will be conducted from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Nagaland Board class 10th and class 12th exam date sheet

NBSE HSLC class 10th date sheet

March 10, 2023: English

March 13, 2023: Science

March 15, 2023: Second Language

March 17, 2023: Social Science

March 20, 2023: Mathematics

March 22, 2023: Sixth Subject

Vocational Subjects

NBSE HSSLC class 12th date sheet