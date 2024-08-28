Nag Ashwin talks about directing Kamal Haasan in Kalki 2898 AD: 'He is like a film school'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Sarah Rahanuma, TV journalist whose body has been recovered from a lake?

Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power S2 review: Improved narrative brings Tolkien's lore to life, yet remains 'unpoetic'

Market cap of this big company of Mukesh Ambani is less than money deposited in Jan Dhan Yojana, the amount is Rs...

Pakistan make big changes in squad after embarrassing 10-wicket loss against Bangladesh in 1st Test

ATTENTTION Jio, Airtel, Voda users: Unlimited calling, data plan may be discontinued due to....

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Sarah Rahanuma, TV journalist whose body has been recovered from a lake?

Who is Sarah Rahanuma, TV journalist whose body has been recovered from a lake?

Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power S2 review: Improved narrative brings Tolkien's lore to life, yet remains 'unpoetic'

Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power S2 review: Improved narrative brings Tolkien's lore to life, yet remains 'unpoetic'

Market cap of this big company of Mukesh Ambani is less than money deposited in Jan Dhan Yojana, the amount is Rs...

Market cap of this big company of Mukesh Ambani is less than money deposited in Jan Dhan Yojana, the amount is Rs...

10 captivating images of space objects captured by NASA's James Webb Telescope 

10 captivating images of space objects captured by NASA's James Webb Telescope 

8 animals that cry like humans

8 animals that cry like humans

9 times Bollywood stars got replaced due to shocking reasons

9 times Bollywood stars got replaced due to shocking reasons

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From GCA board member to ICC chairman: Jay Shah's journey as cricket administrator

From GCA board member to ICC chairman: Jay Shah's journey as cricket administrator

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Gippy Grewal on Ardaas 3, Jasmin Bhasin on Pollywood being 'more welcoming' than Bollywood: 'Yaha ek...' | Exclusive

Gippy Grewal on Ardaas 3, Jasmin Bhasin on Pollywood being 'more welcoming' than Bollywood: 'Yaha ek...' | Exclusive

Harsh Chhaya reveals why he took break from acting, rejected movies, TV shows: 'Main bhi...' | Exclusive

Harsh Chhaya reveals why he took break from acting, rejected movies, TV shows: 'Main bhi...' | Exclusive

Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power S2 review: Improved narrative brings Tolkien's lore to life, yet remains 'unpoetic'

Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power S2 review: Improved narrative brings Tolkien's lore to life, yet remains 'unpoetic'

HomeEducation

Education

Nag Ashwin talks about directing Kamal Haasan in Kalki 2898 AD: 'He is like a film school'

Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan is now available on OTT.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 06:25 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Nag Ashwin talks about directing Kamal Haasan in Kalki 2898 AD: 'He is like a film school'
Nag Ashwin-Kamal Hassan (Image credit: Twitter)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD has become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024. After its successful run in theaters, it is now available for streaming on Prime Video in Telugu, with dubs in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, and English subtitles.

The film features strong performances from Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, but Kamal Haasan stands out as the menacing antagonist, Supreme Yaskin. His chilling portrayal of a powerful god-king in a post-apocalyptic world leaves a lasting impact. Director Nag Ashwin, who worked closely with Haasan, shares how much he learned from the legendary actor.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Nag Ashwin said, “I think anyone who has spent some time with Kamal Haasan sir will agree that he is like a film school because he has so much knowledge about literally everything: acting, direction, producing films; he's done music, sang for films, directed, danced for films, choreographed films, action, prosthetics; he's done CG heavy films, so even 10 minutes that you get to sit with Kamal sir is a very enriching experience because he has so many stories from so many of his experiences. I felt like a film student while working on Kalki, I felt very blessed to be around him.”

Marking the first installment in the Kalki Cinematic Universe, Kalki 2989 AD is set against the backdrop of a post-apocalyptic world—in the year 2898 AD. The film unfolds in the now-barren Kashi, deemed the first city in the world. Supreme Yaskin (Kamal Haasan) rules this dystopian era, known as 'Kalyuga', and conducts a critical experiment on fertile women – as part of a mysterious Project K  in his futuristic ‘Complex’. Amid Supreme Yaskin’s quest for a woman who can carry a foetus for at least 150 days, chaos ensues when SUM80 (Deepika Padukone), a complex employee considered infertile, discovers she is pregnant with Lord Kalki, the final avatar of Lord Vishnu, putting Yaskin’s reign in peril.

Produced by Priyanka Dutt, C. Aswani Dutt, and Swapna Dutt, under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2989 AD features a powerhouse ensemble cast, including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, among many others, along with a couple of special cameos. This action-adventure film is now streaming on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Indian genius who won Nobel prize for his groundbreaking work in...., not from IIT, IIM

Meet Indian genius who won Nobel prize for his groundbreaking work in...., not from IIT, IIM

Meet college dropout who worked for Rs 65, then turned a small cart into Rs 20000 crore company, owns India's largest...

Meet college dropout who worked for Rs 65, then turned a small cart into Rs 20000 crore company, owns India's largest...

ATTENTTION Jio, Airtel, Voda users: Unlimited calling, data plan may be discontinued due to....

ATTENTTION Jio, Airtel, Voda users: Unlimited calling, data plan may be discontinued due to....

Good news for Mukesh Ambani as CCI approves Rs 71364 crore merger of...

Good news for Mukesh Ambani as CCI approves Rs 71364 crore merger of...

'I would urge upon...': West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose's remarks on Nabanna Abhijan Rally

'I would urge upon...': West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose's remarks on Nabanna Abhijan Rally

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From GCA board member to ICC chairman: Jay Shah's journey as cricket administrator

From GCA board member to ICC chairman: Jay Shah's journey as cricket administrator

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Seven effective dietary tips to reduce heart attack risk

Seven effective dietary tips to reduce heart attack risk

Bollywood's biggest flop was also India's most expensive film, ruined superstar's career, earned only Rs 3.50 crore

Bollywood's biggest flop was also India's most expensive film, ruined superstar's career, earned only Rs 3.50 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement