NABARD Recruitment Notification 2022: Apply for 170 Assistant Manager posts at nabard.org

NABARD is inviting applications for 170 Assistant Manager (Grade A) Vacancy in RDBS /Rajbhasha Service. The last date to apply is August 7, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, nabard.org.

NABARD Assistant Manager Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Assistant Manager in Grade A (RDBS)

No. of Vacancy: 161

Pay Scale: 28150 – 55600/-

Post: Assistant Manager in Grade A (Rajbjasha Service)

No Of Vacancy: 07

Post: Assistant Manager in Grade A (Protocol and Security Service)

No. Of Vacancy:02

NABARD Assistant Manager Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

General: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants – 55%) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree, MBA/PGDM with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate OR CA/ CS/ICWA OR Ph.D. from Institutions recognized by GOI/UGC.

Agriculture Engineering: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture Engineering with 60% marks (SC/PWBD applicants – 55%) in aggregate OR Post graduate degree in Agriculture Engineering with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate from a recognised University / Institution.

Fisheries: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in Fisheries Science from a recognized University/Institution with 60% marks (SC/PWBD applicants 55%) in aggregate OR Post graduate degree in Fisheries Science with 55% marks (SC/PWBD applicants 50%) in aggregate.

Forestry: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in Forestry from a recognized University/Institution with 60% marks (SC/PWBD applicants – 55%) in aggregate OR Post graduate degree in Forestry with 55% marks (SC/PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate.

Plantation/Horticulture: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Horticulture from any recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks (SC/PWBD applicants – 55%) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree in Horticulture with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate.

Land Development-Soil Science: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture / Agriculture (Soil Science/Agronomy) with 60% marks (PWBD applicants – 55%) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree in Agriculture / Agriculture (Soil Science/Agronomy) with a minimum of 55% marks (PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate from a recognized University / Institution.

Civil Engineering: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from any recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks (PWBD applicants – 55%) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree in Civil Engineering with a minimum of 55% marks (PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate.

Environmental Engg/Science: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Science / Environmental Engineering with 60% marks (SC/PWBD applicants – 55%) in aggregate or Post graduate degree in Environmental Engineering or Environmental Science with 55% marks (SC/PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate from a recognized University/Institution.

Finance: Candidate must have a BBA (Finance/Banking) / BMS (Finance/Banking) OR Two years of full-time P.G. Diploma in Management (Finance) / Full-time MBA (Finance) degree with Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline OR Bachelor of Financial and Investment Analysis OR Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with Membership of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The Membership of ICAI must have been obtained on or before 01-07-2021 OR CFA.

IT: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Technology/ Computer Applications/Information Technology with 60% marks (SC/PWBD applicants 55%) in aggregate OR a post-graduate degree in Computer Science/ Computer Technology/ Computer Applications/Information Technology with 55% marks (SC/PWBD applicants 50%) in aggregate from a recognized university.

Agri Marketing/Agri Business Management: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture Marketing/ Agriculture Business Management with 60% marks (SC/PWBD applicants – 55%) in aggregate or Two years full-time Post Graduate Degree/ Post Graduate Diploma/MBA in Agriculture Marketing/ Agriculture Business Management with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate from a recognised University / Institution

Development Management: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in Social Work/Development Management/ Development Studies with 60% marks (SC/PWD applicants 55%) in aggregate or Post Graduate degree in Social Work/Development Management/Development Studies with 55% marks (SC/PWD applicants 50%) in aggregate from a recognized University OR Post Graduate Diploma in Rural Development/ Rural Management/Development Management/Development Studies for a minimum of 02 years.

Rajbjasha Service: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in English/Hindi medium with Hindi and English as a compulsory or elective subject with a minimum of 50% marks OR Bachelor’s Degree with Hindi and English as main subjects with a minimum of 50% marks and Candidate must be able to translate from English to Hindi and vice/versa.

Protocol and Security Service: The candidate must have a Bachelor's Degree and should be an Officer with a minimum of five years of Commissioned Service in the Army/Navy/Air Force holding a valid Ex-Serviceman Identity Card.

Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking.

For Gen/EWS/OBC Candidates : 800/-

For SC/ST/PWD/Ex-S Candidate: 150/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website nabard.org.

Starting date for Online Application Submission: July 18, 2022

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: August 07, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: August 07, 2022

Phase I (Preliminary) – Online Examination: September 07, 2022

NABARD Assistant Manager Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on an online preliminary exam, online main exam and interview.