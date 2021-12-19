NABARD Recruitment 2021: Last date TODAY to apply for Specialist Consultant posts at nabard.org – Details here

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) to conclude the recruitment process for 06 Specialist Consultant posts soon. The last date to apply is December 19, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, nabard.org.

NABARD Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Chief Technology Officer

No. of Vacancy: 01

Pay Scale: 3.75 Lakh

Post: Chief Risk Manager

No. of Vacancy: 01

Pay Scale: 3.25 Lakh

Post: Data Designer

No. of Vacancy: 01

Pay Scale: 2.50 Lakh

Post: Lead BI designer

No. of Vacancy: 01

Pay Scale: 2.50 Lakh

Post: ETL Designer

No. of Vacancy: 01

Pay Scale: 2.50 Lakh

Post: Specialist Officer (Legal)

No. of Vacancy: 01

Pay Scale: 1.50 Lakh

NABARD Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria:

Chief Technology Officer: Candidate must have a BE/B.Tech degree in Computer Science/Information Technology/BCA from reputed University/Institutes and Post Qualification IT experience of minimum 20 years.

Chief Risk Manager: Candidate must have a Post Graduate/Masters in Management from one of the top institutes (excluding online or distance) or CA/CS and Certification in Risk Management from Professional Risk Manager’s International Association (PRMIA)/Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP) and Certification in Banking/CFA and Qualification in Law (3-year regular course).

Data Designer: Candidate must have a B.Tech/MCA (in any discipline) and 10 years of IT experience.

Lead BI designer: Candidate must have a B.Tech (in any discipline)/MCA and be Certified in a leading BI platform viz. Power BI, Tableau, QlikSense and a Minimum of 10 years of IT experience.

ETL Designer: Candidate must have a B.Tech/MCA ( In Any Discipline) and Certification in one of the popular ETL tools, viz. Informatics, AbInitio, MS SQL Server and a Minimum of 10 years of experience.

Specialist Officer (Legal): The candidate must have an LLM and a Minimum of 5 years of work experience.

Application Fee: Pay the application fee using through Online.

For SC/ST/PwBD Candidates: 50/-

For All Other Candidates: 800/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website nabard.org from December 02, 2021 to December 19, 2021.

NABARD Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: December 02, 2021

Last date for online application submission: December 19, 2021

NABARD Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on interview.

NABARD Recruitment 2021 Notification: nabard.org